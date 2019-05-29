Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (Freeform at 8) Mayhem and Evita (Noëlle Renée Bercy, pictured) prevent danger in the real dimension while Tyrone and Tandy are off fighting in the Loa dimension on tonight’s season finale. (Alfonso Bresciani/Freeform)

Listings for May 30.

(All times Eastern.)

A.P. Bio (NBC at 8) Jack has to help Mary end things with her boyfriend in order to get in on her phone plan.

Life in Pieces (CBS at 9:30) Greg loses Lark at the hospital while paying a visit to Jen and the baby.

Project Runway (Bravo at 9) Rapper Cardi B helps the guest judge as the final four are selected.

Elementary (CBS at 10) Holmes and Watson deal with someone close to them being shot.

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount at 10) Big Bird vs. Jason Schwartzman.

Impractical Jokers (TruTV at 10) Sal, Murr, Joe and Q return to the food court to play matchmaker.

Premieres

Chopsticks (Netflix streaming) A woman gets a con man to help her get back her stolen car.

Svaha: The Sixth Finger (Netflix streaming) A minister tries to get to the bottom of a strange new religious cult.

Finale

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 9) A new drag superstar is crowned on the Season 11 finale.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Christian Siriano.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 12:05) Zach Galifianakis, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Alessia Cara.