MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown (Fox at 8) Celebrities’ families compete during this cooking competition. From left, Pandora Vanderpump, Lisa Vanderpump, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jennifer “JWoww” Farley. (Greg Gayne/FOX)

Listings for May 15.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

42nd Street (Broadway HD streaming) A production from London’s West End.

I Hear You (Netflix streaming) A 24-part romantic comedy based on the popular Chinese novel of the same name.

The Employables (A&E at 10) A docuseries about people with conditions such as autism or Tourette’s syndrome as they search for employment.

Returning

Southern Charm (Bravo at 8) Season 6.

Wahlburgers (A&E at 9) Season 10.

Season Finales

Riverdale (CW at 8) Edgar (guest star Chad Michael Murray) makes an unsettling announcement.

Survivor (CBS at 8) The final contestant in the game is crowned the winner.

Special

Survivor (CBS at 10) Reunion special.

Late Night

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Leslie Mann.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) An overview of some of the Democrats running for president.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Howard Stern, Of Monsters and Men.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor, BTS.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Allison Williams, Patton Oswalt, Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Octavia Spencer, Henry Winkler.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Colin Quinn, Margo Martindale, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Johnny Radelat.