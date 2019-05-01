Listings for May 2.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS at 8) Sheldon and Amy are unsure how to handle proof that Dr. Pemberton plagiarized.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) Meredith puts her career at risk while trying to help a family seeking asylum.

Superstore (NBC at 8) Jonah’s plan to make the store more eco-friendly is met with apathy.

A.P. Bio (NBC at 8:30) Jack takes matters into his own hands after a video of his goes viral.

Station 19 (ABC at 9) A major fire inside a coffee beanery sends a member of the crew to the hospital.

For the People (ABC at 10) Allison fights to get her client released without bail.

Returning

iZombie (CW at 8) Season 5.

Murder Chose Me (ID at 9) Season 3.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Kevin Nealon.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Michael Ealy.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Charlize Theron.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ryan Reynolds, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kevin Abstract.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chris Cuomo, Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins, James Taylor.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tom Brady, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Anna Faris, Shaggy.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Adam Sandler, Rep. Will Hurd (R-Tex.), Valerie Franco.