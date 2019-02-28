The Shop (HBO at 10:30) A new episode premieres tonight of the cultural commentary show. Pictured (l-r): Jerrod Carmichael, 2 Chainz, Maverick Carter, Anthony Davis, Jamie Foxx, LeBron James and Antonio Brown.

Listings for March 1.

(All times Eastern.)

Dateline (NBC at 10) Inside the case of a woman who went missing in Washington, D.C.

Into the Dark: Treehouse (Hulu streaming) An episode with an “Ides of March” theme.

Special

American Masters: Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives (WETA at 9) A documentary about the feminist singer, featuring interviews from her contemporaries.

Returning

Animal Cribs (Animal Planet at 9) Season 2.

Premieres

The Widow (Amazon Prime streaming) Kate Beckinsale stars as a woman who rethinks her entire life when she sees the husband she thought to be dead on the news.

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (Netflix streaming) A boy in Malawi finds a way to lift the pain of famine from his village.

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians (Netflix streaming) Follow the team throughout their 2018 season.

River’s Edge (Netflix streaming) Things get wild when a high school student befriends a loner. English subtitles.

Northern Rescue (Netflix streaming) A rescue worker moves his family after his wife passes away.

Losers (Netflix streaming) A profile of athletes who managed to turn their losses into victories.

Your Son (Netflix streaming) A father tries to get revenge after his son is attacked and beaten.

Budapest (Netflix streaming) Two friends risk it all with a new business venture: running bachelor parties in Hungary.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ryan Seacrest, Jack Whitehall, Shin Lim.