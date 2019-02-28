Listings for March 1.
(All times Eastern.)
Dateline (NBC at 10) Inside the case of a woman who went missing in Washington, D.C.
Into the Dark: Treehouse (Hulu streaming) An episode with an “Ides of March” theme.
American Masters: Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives (WETA at 9) A documentary about the feminist singer, featuring interviews from her contemporaries.
Animal Cribs (Animal Planet at 9) Season 2.
The Widow (Amazon Prime streaming) Kate Beckinsale stars as a woman who rethinks her entire life when she sees the husband she thought to be dead on the news.
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (Netflix streaming) A boy in Malawi finds a way to lift the pain of famine from his village.
Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians (Netflix streaming) Follow the team throughout their 2018 season.
River’s Edge (Netflix streaming) Things get wild when a high school student befriends a loner. English subtitles.
Northern Rescue (Netflix streaming) A rescue worker moves his family after his wife passes away.
Losers (Netflix streaming) A profile of athletes who managed to turn their losses into victories.
Your Son (Netflix streaming) A father tries to get revenge after his son is attacked and beaten.
Budapest (Netflix streaming) Two friends risk it all with a new business venture: running bachelor parties in Hungary.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ryan Seacrest, Jack Whitehall, Shin Lim.
