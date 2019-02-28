The Shop (HBO at 10:30) A new episode premieres tonight of the cultural commentary show. Pictured (l-r): Jerrod Carmichael, 2 Chainz, Maverick Carter, Anthony Davis, Jamie Foxx, LeBron James and Antonio Brown.
By Sarah Polus
Sarah Polus
Reporter and editorial aide for Reliable Source

Listings for March 1.

(All times Eastern.)

Dateline (NBC at 10) Inside the case of a woman who went missing in Washington, D.C.

Into the Dark: Treehouse (Hulu streaming) An episode with an “Ides of March” theme.

Special

American Masters: Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives (WETA at 9) A documentary about the feminist singer, featuring interviews from her contemporaries.

Returning

Animal Cribs (Animal Planet at 9) Season 2.

Premieres

The Widow (Amazon Prime streaming) Kate Beckinsale stars as a woman who rethinks her entire life when she sees the husband she thought to be dead on the news.

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (Netflix streaming) A boy in Malawi finds a way to lift the pain of famine from his village.

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians (Netflix streaming) Follow the team throughout their 2018 season.

River’s Edge (Netflix streaming) Things get wild when a high school student befriends a loner. English subtitles.

Northern Rescue (Netflix streaming) A rescue worker moves his family after his wife passes away.

Losers (Netflix streaming) A profile of athletes who managed to turn their losses into victories.

Your Son (Netflix streaming) A father tries to get revenge after his son is attacked and beaten.

Budapest (Netflix streaming) Two friends risk it all with a new business venture: running bachelor parties in Hungary.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ryan Seacrest, Jack Whitehall, Shin Lim.

Sarah Polus