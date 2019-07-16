Pearson (USA at 10) Jessica Pearson tries to redeem herself after she was disbarred as a high-powered attorney. Gina Torres reprises her role in this Suits spinoff. (Scott Everett White/USA Network)

(All times Eastern.)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu streaming) After her walking partner gets hurt, June is forced to stay with her in the hospital. An interaction with Serena Joy forces June to make some hard decisions.

MasterChef (Fox at 8) The cooks team up for their next challenge — preparing 45 meals for a previous winner’s wedding dinner.

Wahlburgers (A&E at 9) Paul and Nino travel to Amsterdam to research an expansion, but only one of them is interested in the business aspect of the trip.

Krypton (Syfy at 10) Nyssa and Seg rescue their son. Life on Wegthor gets more dangerous.

Yellowstone (Paramount at 10) Kayce finally starts as a livestock officer. John has to fend off his enemies yet again, but forms an unexpected friendship.

Younger (TV Land at 10) Liza and Charles continue to work on their relationship, which makes Kelsey and Diana question their motives. Josh goes viral, and has to deal with the consequences.

Premiere

Danny’s House (Viceland at 10) Danny Brown hosts a new, weekly talk show.

Returning

Suits (USA at 9) Samantha and Harvey fight to keep Zane’s legacy alive. Alex and Louis have a serious conversation. Final season.

Man’s Greatest Food (Cooking at 9) Host Roger Mooking hunts for the nation’s best tacos. Season 3.

Special

Man vs. Shark (Nat Geo at 10) Jeremiah Sullivan, a marine biologist and the inventor of the shark suit, goes on an ad­ven­ture.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Nelson Makamo

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Joel McHale, Marc Maron, Dusty Slay

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sofía Vergara, David Cross, Tove Lo

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Lenny Clarke, Offset featuring Cardi B

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jesse Eisenberg, Emily Deschanel, Kate Tempest, Raghav Mehrotra