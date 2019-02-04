Listings for Feb. 5.
(All times Eastern.)
The Flash (CW at 8) Barry and Ralph go undercover as criminals.
Chopped (Food at 9) Four chefs compete in an all-dessert battle.
Drunk History (Comedy at 10) Bessie Coleman and the Little Rock Nine.
American Housewife (ABC at 8) Season 3
Below Deck (Bravo at 9) Reunion.
Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War? (TLC at 10) Royal experts break down the rumored rift.
American Soul (BET at 9) A biopic detailing the life of Don Cornelius, known for being the host and creator of “Soul Train.”
My Great Big Live Wedding With David Tutera (Lifetime at 10) The celebrity-wedding planner returns with a show that allows viewers to watch nuptials in real time.
Conan (TBS at 11) Jean-Claude Van Damme, Sam Morril.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Frank Bruni.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Priyanka Chopra, Savannah Guthrie, Henry Winkler, Lizzo.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Norah O’Donnell, John Dickerson, Gayle King, Bianna Golodryga, Spike Lee. Live broadcast following the State of the Union.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Will Arnett, Julián Castro, Randy Houser.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Billy Crystal, Sarah Chalke, Buddy.
Tonight Show/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Taylor Schilling, Ana Navarro, Tucker Rule.
