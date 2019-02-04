Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner (Netflix streaming) The Emmy-winning actor performs his first stand-up special in 23 years, featuring two sets at two locations in New York City.

Listings for Feb. 5.

(All times Eastern.)

The Flash (CW at 8) Barry and Ralph go undercover as criminals.

Chopped (Food at 9) Four chefs compete in an all-dessert battle.

Drunk History (Comedy at 10) Bessie Coleman and the Little Rock Nine.

Returning

American Housewife (ABC at 8) Season 3

Special

Below Deck (Bravo at 9) Reunion.

Documentary

Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War? (TLC at 10) Royal experts break down the rumored rift.

Premieres

American Soul (BET at 9) A biopic detailing the life of Don Cornelius, known for being the host and creator of “Soul Train.”

My Great Big Live Wedding With David Tutera (Lifetime at 10) The celebrity-wedding planner returns with a show that allows viewers to watch nuptials in real time.

Late night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jean-Claude Van Damme, Sam Morril.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Frank Bruni.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Priyanka Chopra, Savannah Guthrie, Henry Winkler, Lizzo.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Norah O’Donnell, John Dickerson, Gayle King, Bianna Golodryga, Spike Lee. Live broadcast following the State of the Union.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Will Arnett, Julián Castro, Randy Houser.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Billy Crystal, Sarah Chalke, Buddy.

Tonight Show/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Taylor Schilling, Ana Navarro, Tucker Rule.