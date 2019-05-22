Red Nose Day (NBC at 8) Join the stars as the come together to fight to end child poverty on the fifth-annual special. Pictured from left: Leslie Mann, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Bell and Sean Hayes. (Vivian Zink/NBC)

Listings for May 23.

(All times Eastern.)

Project Runway (Bravo at 9) The contestants create designs for New York City civic workers.

Life in Pieces (CBS at 9:30) John becomes friends with the janitor at Sophia’s school, and Heather tries to get Joan and Tim to be more active.

Impractical Jokers (TruTV at 10) Q, Sal, Murr and Joe take their antics to the food court.

Premieres

Christina on the Coast (HGTV at 9) Former “Flip or Flop” star Christina Anstead gets her own home renovation show.

The Name of the Rose (Sundance at 10) A TV adaptation of Umberto Eco’s best-selling novel.

Returning

How Far Is Tattoo Far? (MTV at 9) Season 2

Elementary (CBS at 10) Season 7

Special

This Is Farrah Fawcett (ABC at 8) A documentary about the model and actress, who died of cancer in 2009.

Finale

Top Gear (BBC America at 9) Matt LeBlanc tries the new Aston Martin V8 Vantage. Season finale.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jason Mantzoukas, Nish Kumar

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Wyatt Cenac

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Harrison Ford, Richard Madden, Bazzi

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Conan O’Brien, Jim Sciutto, the National

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jason Sudeikis, Ben Platt

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Lucy Liu, James Marsden

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Olivia Wilde, Christopher Abbott, Janine Brito, Sebastian Thomson