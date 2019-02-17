United Skates (HBO at 8) A documentary about roller skating culture in America, how it’s at risk, and the underground African American subculture that dominates it. (Christopher Vanderwal/HBO)

Listings for Feb. 18.

(All times Eastern.)

The Bachelor (ABC at 8 ) The remaining seven girls head to Colton’s hometown of Denver.

American Pickers (History at 9) Mike and Frank try to get their hands on an off-limits barn.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Shaun’s blunt way of dealing with a patient puts him on thin ice.

Finale

Manifest (NBC at 10) A new connection between Griffin and the 828 passengers presents itself. Season finale.

Specials

Presidents at War (History at 8) Part 2.

The Secret History of Air Force One (History at 10) Previously unheard stories about the legendary presidential aircraft.

Documentary

Children of the Snow (ID at 9) A two-part doc looking into the cold-case of four child murders in the Detroit area in the ‘70s.

Premiere

The Oldenheim Twelve (Acorn streaming) A Dutch drama about the dissapearance of a teen girl.

Late Night

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Kandi Burruss.

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Bing Liu.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jeff Daniels, Paul Shaffer, Wallows.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jake Tapper, Amy Sedaris, the Claypool Lennon Delirium.

Corden (CBS at 12:37) Mahershala Ali, Aaron Sorkin, Julia Michaels & Niall Horan.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Oliver, Tatiana Maslany, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Jeff Friedl.