Unspouse My House (HGTV at 9:30) Designer Orlando Soria helps people going through breakups rebuild their lives and heal their hearts by changing up their homes.

Listings for June 6.

(All times Eastern.)

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount at 9) “Younger” stars Nico Tortorella and Molly Bernard face off.

Life in Pieces (CBS at 9:30) Samantha sends a cryptic text to Heather and Tim in the middle of the night.

Elementary (CBS at 10) Watson looks into a murder that took place in a storage unit for wealthy clients.

Premieres

Werq the World (Wow streaming at 5) Follow the biggest names in drag on their international tour.

Alles Ist Gut (Netflix streaming) A woman tries to deal with the aftermath of her sexual assault. English subtitles.

Hero Ink (A&E at 10) A tattoo shop in Houston focuses on artwork for first responders.

Ms. T’s Music Factory (Lifetime at 10) Temmora Levy trains students to become musical stars.

Documentary

The Battle of Normandy: 85 Days in Hell (Smithsonian at 8) A review of the epic battle in honor of the 75th anniversary.

The Cold Blue (HBO at 8) A film focused on the men of the 8th Air Force in World War II.

Returning

Mountain Men (History at 9) Season 8.

Queen of the South (USA at 10) Season 4.

Alone (History at 10) Season 6.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Dana Carvey.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) James Corden.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Mindy Kaling, Seth Green.