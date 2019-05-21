Whiskey Cavalier (ABC at 10) Frankie (Lauren Cohan) and Will (Scott Foley) realize something about their relationship and Ollerman tries to get the team to a commit a terrorist attack on Wednesday night’s season finale. (Dusan Martincek/ABC)

Listings for May 22.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

One Spring Night (Netflix streaming) Lee Jeong-in and Yu Ji-ho meet, and something unexpected happens.

A Tale of Two Kitchens (Netflix streaming) Mexico City chef Gabriela Cámara opens a restaurant in San Francisco.

The Butcher (History at 10) How the career has evolved throughout time.

Returning

My Last Days (CW at 8) Season 4.

Man Fire Food (Cooking at 9) Season 4.

Season finales

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (Freeform at 8) New information makes the girls question what they know to be the truth.

The Challenge (MTV at 9) One player takes home the $1 million prize.

SEAL Team (CBS at 10) Cmdr. Shaw puts in a new recommendation that would cause the Bravo team to be divided.

Special

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ (ABC at 8) A live re-creation of favorite episodes from past sitcoms. From Lear and Jimmy Kimmel.

Late night

Conan (TBS at 11) Lisa Kudrow.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Rachel Louise Snyder.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Millie Bobby Brown, Jeff Ross, Richard Curtis, Lang Lang.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Kaitlyn Dever.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) John Travolta, Ella Bleu Travolta, Lala Milan, Chika.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Elizabeth Banks, Bradley Whitford, David Tennant, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Lithgow, Beanie Feldstein, Julián Castro, Sebastian Thomson.