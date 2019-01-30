Will & Grace (NBC at 9:30) Will (Eric McCormack, left), Karen and Jack (Sean Hayes, right) accidentally take hallucinogens, causing Will and Jack to question their relationship, on Thursday night’s midseason premiere. (Chris Haston/NBC)

Listings for Jan. 31.

(All times Eastern.)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) Richard tries to persuade Meredith to visit her father.

Top Chef (Bravo at 8) The contestants cook for country singer Hunter Hayes at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount at 9) Brooklyn Decker vs. Andy Roddick.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) Nate hopes to prove he was right about his father’s murder.

Finale

Music City (CMT at 10) Rachyl and Kerry’s relationship reaches its tipping point. Season finale.

Premiere

Fortune Fight (Reelz at 9) Stories of celebrities who are struggling for, or already lost, control of their assets.

Documentary

30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play (ESPN at 9) A look back on NFL Hall of Famer and two-sport athlete Deion Sanders.

Returning

Swamp People (History at 9) Season 10

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Matt LeBlanc, Gary Gulman

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Seth Meyers, Danai Gurira, Dan White

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ellen Page, Radhika Jones, Django Gold

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Viggo Mortensen, Rita Moreno, Summer Walker

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Michael Moore, Busy Philipps, Conan Gray, Brendan Buckley