Yo u vs. Wild (Netflix streaming) Famed outdoorsman Bear Grylls teaches viewers how to survive in various regions and environments around the world. This interactive series premieres tonight.

[Listings for April 10.]

(All times Eastern.)

Empire (Fox at 8) The family tries to support Andre during a health scare.

Jane the Virgin (CW at 9) Petra and Jane’s relationship comes to a head over their children’s relationship.

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC at 10) Will, Frankie and Susan trek to Spain on a new mission.

Premieres

Dark Side of the Ring (Viceland at 9) A look at the unsavory side of the professional wrestling world.

Mummies Unwrapped (Discovery at 10) Egyptologist Ramy Romany uncovers historic sites.

The Silence (Netflix streaming) An adaptation of Tim Lebbon’s novel about creatures that prey on humans via sound (think “A Quiet Place.”)

Documentary

Ozone Hole: How We Saved the Planet (WETA and WMPT at 10) How scientists discovered the problem, and how world leaders managed to lessen its effects.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Sean Penn.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Michelle Monaghan, Whitney Cummings.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Oprah Winfrey.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Drew Barrymore, Lily Collins, Terry Gilliam, Best Coast.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Anderson Cooper, Ruth Wilson, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jeremy Renner, Camila Mendes, Alice Merton.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Sara Bareilles.

Late Night/ (NBC at 12:37) Sam Rockwell, Jodie Comer, Kiana Ledé.