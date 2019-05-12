The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) Hannah Brown starts her journey as the newest bachelorette as the 15th season premieres tonight. Pictured: Brown and her suitor contestants. (Craig Sjodin/ABC)

Listings for May 13.

(All times Eastern.)

Premiere

Line of Duty (Acorn streaming) Season 5.

Specials

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo at 9) Reunion part 2.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents Desi Lydic: Abroad (Comedy at 11) Lydic travels the world to evaluate how the United States holds up against other nations in terms of gender equality.

Returning

Best Baker in America (Food at 9) Season 3.

Buried in the Backyard (Oxygen at 9) Season 2.

Paid Off With Michael Torpey (truTV at 10) Season 2.

Season Finales

9-1-1 (Fox at 9) The team helps a stunt driver stuck in a precarious situation and an social media influencer.

Arrow (CW at 9) The fight between Oliver and Emiko comes to a head.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull tries to convince the jury that the death was accidental in a case involving a woman accused of murdering her stepdaughter.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Paula Pell.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Milo Ventimiglia, Pete Buttigieg, Morrissey.

Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Bill Hader, James Bay.

Corden (CBS at 12:37) Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Jason Sudeikis.

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Anthony Anderson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Johnny Radelat.