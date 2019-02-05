Riverdale(CW at 8) Kevin (Casey Cott) faces Moose with an ultimatum, and Sierra and Tom deal with less than ideal information as they prepare for their upcoming wedding. (Sergei Bachlakov/The CW)

Listings for Feb. 6.

(All times Eastern.)

Chicago Med (NBC at 8) An incident in the OR leads to implications that could be serious.

All American (CW at 9) Spencer tries to be a new man in his relationship with Layla.

Project Runway All Stars (Lifetime at 9) Wendy Williams, Danica Patrick and Lily Aldridge guest.

You’re the Worst (FXX at 10) Jimmy tries to prove that he’s still cool even though he’s about to get married.

Suits (USA at 10) Harvey and Donna get dragged into Stu’s blackmail situation.

Premiere

Incredible Animal Moments (Smithsonian at 8) A countdown of the most amazing animal moments that have been caught on camera.

Returning

Wrench’d (MotorTrend Network at 9) Season 2.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds (MTV at 9) Season 33.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Tracy Morgan, Taraji P. Henson.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Danai Gurira.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Liam Hemsworth, Jessica Williams, Ronnie Milsap featuring Little Big Town.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Steve Buscemi, Bret Baier, Sasha Sloan.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Daniel Radcliffe, Phoebe Robinson.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Alicia Keys, Hailey Bieber, Joe List.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ice-T, Paul Schrader, Tucker Rule.