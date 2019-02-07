Listings for Feb. 8.

(All times Eastern.)

Dateline: Reckless (NBC at 10) The case of teenager Michelle Carter, who was accused of bullying her boyfriend into killing himself.

Specials

Big Mouth: My Furry Valentine (Netflix streaming) A holiday-themed episode of the animated series.

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History (Netflix streaming) The comedian teaches kids about the heroes who shaped black history.

Premieres

White Dragon (Amazon Prime streaming) A professor tries to figure out the truth behind the sudden death of his wife.

PEN15 (Hulu streaming) Comics Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle play themselves as 13-year-olds in 2000.

High Flying Bird (Netflix streaming) An agent hatches a plan to save his and his NBA client’s careers.

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke (Netflix streaming) A look into the soul singer’s progressive views, and how they may have led to his early death.

Unauthorized Living (Netflix streaming) A shipper tries to prevent his second-in-command from stealing the empire.

Returning

One Day at a Time (Netflix streaming) Season 3.

Finale

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 9) Someone wins the grand prize consisting of $250,000 and a job in Gordon Ramsay’s Las Vegas restaurant. Season finale.

Late Night

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Chris Christie, Eric Idle, Jonathan Alter, Natasha Bertrand, Jack Kingston.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Rebel Wilson, Willie Geist, Nathan Macintosh, Erykah Badu.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Glenn Close.