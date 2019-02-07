Listings for Feb. 8.
(All times Eastern.)
Dateline: Reckless (NBC at 10) The case of teenager Michelle Carter, who was accused of bullying her boyfriend into killing himself.
Big Mouth: My Furry Valentine (Netflix streaming) A holiday-themed episode of the animated series.
Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History (Netflix streaming) The comedian teaches kids about the heroes who shaped black history.
White Dragon (Amazon Prime streaming) A professor tries to figure out the truth behind the sudden death of his wife.
PEN15 (Hulu streaming) Comics Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle play themselves as 13-year-olds in 2000.
High Flying Bird (Netflix streaming) An agent hatches a plan to save his and his NBA client’s careers.
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke (Netflix streaming) A look into the soul singer’s progressive views, and how they may have led to his early death.
Unauthorized Living (Netflix streaming) A shipper tries to prevent his second-in-command from stealing the empire.
One Day at a Time (Netflix streaming) Season 3.
Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 9) Someone wins the grand prize consisting of $250,000 and a job in Gordon Ramsay’s Las Vegas restaurant. Season finale.
Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Chris Christie, Eric Idle, Jonathan Alter, Natasha Bertrand, Jack Kingston.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Rebel Wilson, Willie Geist, Nathan Macintosh, Erykah Badu.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Glenn Close.
