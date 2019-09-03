Animal Babies : First Year on Earth (WETA and WMPT at 8) This latest nature miniseries follows young animals from aroundthe world, looking at how they must adapt to the environment they’re born into. (PBS/BBC Studios)

MasterChef (Fox at 8) The remaining contestants travel to London, where they’re challenged to feed 36 people with major time constraints.

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8:30) The couples have a week left until they’re given the option of staying together or dissolving their marriages. One couple suffers a devastating blow when a major secret is revealed.

Queen Sugar (OWN at 9) Charley tries to reunite with Romero while deciding on college. Violet and Nova try to make peace with their pasts.

Suits (USA at 9) Samantha and Harvey go on a road trip. Louis underestimates a potential new client.

Younger (TV Land at 10) Charles and Diana have to be strategic about their futures. Liza tries to adjust to her new normal.

Premiere

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu streaming) A new series about the hip-hop group’s ascent to superstardom.

Dog’s Most Wanted (WGN at 9) Dog the Bounty Hunter is back searching for people on the run, but his terminally ill wife’s health is deteriorating.

Returning

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) LeeAnne stresses about wedding plans while Stephanie tries to fix her relationship with D’Andra. Season 4.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Bill Hader.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Orlando Bloom, Constance Wu, Jack White, Brendan Benson, the Raconteurs.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Joe Biden.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Phil McGraw, Method Man.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Marc Maron, Jillian Bell, Keane.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Tracee Ellis Ross, Maren Morris, Carter McLean.