Yellowstone(Paramount at 10) The Duttons try to save one of their own, while the Becks are ready for war in the Season 2 finale. Pictured: Kevin Costner. (Danno Nell/Paramount Network)

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Results for the contestants continue to roll in as seven acts move on to the semifinal round.

MasterChef (Fox at 8) A family reunion-themed episode has contestant’s loved ones come for a visit, before the chefs are challenged to make their favorite family dishes.

Queen Sugar (OWN at 9) Charley tells his secret, while Keke and Micha’s prom plans are ruined.

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8:30) The couples go on a romantic mountain retreat before they’re forced to decide whether to stay together.

Younger (TV Land at 10) Diana gets a much-needed celebration, while Kelsey and Liza have to solve the latest problem with their imprint, Millennial.

Premiere

The Murder Tapes (ID at 10) Body-cam video and audio from detectives piece together the difficult search for Don Fluitt’s killer after he was killed in his Albuquerque home four days after Christmas.

Returning

Jay Leno’s Garage (CNBC at 10) Leno looks at performance vehicles made to withstand in­cred­ibly harsh conditions. Season 5.

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda (ID at 11) Kenda investigates a cold case that might have ties to a serial killer. Season 9.

Special

Suits (USA at 8:30) A retrospective special documenting the biggest moments in the show before its series finale.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Niecy Nash.