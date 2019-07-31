Going for Sold (HGTV at 11) Real estate and design couple Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin work together for their home renovation business. Pictured: Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 8) While planning for an upcoming wedding, the guys show off their dance moves.

MasterChef (FOX at 8) Guest judge Candace Nelson challenges the compeitiors with a macaron challenge.

Elementary (CBS at 10) Holmes goes to her father for help with dismantling Odin Reichenbach’s crime software.

Queen of the South (USA at 10) Teresa must weigh her ties to New Orleans, and whether its worth staying to sacrifice her personal ethics.

Returning

Million Dollar Listing New York (Bravo at 9) Real estate agents battle for the best listings in te cutthroat New York market, and show off some luxurious listings in the process. Season 8.

Flip or Flop (HGTV at 9) After a two- year hiatus friendly exes Tarek and Christina are back to renovate Southern Califorinia homes for a profit. Season 8.

Fear Thy Neighbor (ID at 10) The true crime series profiles neighborly disputes that turn violent. Season 6.

Premiere

BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Symon (Food at 9) Friends and Food Network regulars Bobby Flay and Michael Symon each mentor a team of pit-masters who will face off in BBQ challenges over a span of four episodes.

Special

Monster Mako: Perfect Predator (Discovery at 9) Keith Poe, Joe Romeiro and Devon Massyn chase down Mako sharks to see how they hunt.

Miniseries

No One Saw a Thing (Sundance at 11) A murder in broad daylight creates a reckoning for the small town of Skidmore, Momissouri. This true crime miniseries, directed by Avi Belkin, delves into what happens after a group of townspeople take justice into their own hands.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Diane Guerrero

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Hasan Minhaj, Vanessa Kirby, Sam Fender

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Meek Mill

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Milo Ventimiglia, Alison brie, the Head and the Heart

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jamie Bell, Margaret Qualley, Freya Ridings

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Tony Shalhoub, Gov. Larry Hogan, Rhianne Barreto, Jeff Quay