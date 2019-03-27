B road City (Comedy Central at 10) Abbi (Abbi Jacobson, left) and Illana (Ilana Glazer, right) say goodbye as Abbi moves out of New York City on the emotional series finale of the hit show. (Matthew Peyton/Comedy Central)

Listings for March 28.

(All times Eastern.)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) Bailey and Ben have a talk with Tuck.

Will & Grace (NBC at 9) Jack realizes he lost a crucial thing needed for the wedding.

For the People (ABC at 10) The team tries to prove that a man accused of strangling someone is innocent.

Specials

Europe in Chaos (Smithsonian at 8) European leaders discuss Brexit and other issues affecting the continent.

Ex on the Beach (MTV at 8) Reunion.

Returning

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey (Netflix streaming) Season 2

Flip or Flop Vegas (HGTV at 9) Season 3

Little Women: Atlanta (Lifetime at 9) Season 5

Impractical Jokers (TruTV at 10) Season 8

Premieres

Abby’s (NBC at 9:30) A sitcom about an unlicensed bar run out of the backyard of someone’s home.

Tacoma FD (TruTV at 10:30) A series about a firehouse led by led by Chief Terry McConky (Kevin Heffernan) and Capt. Eddie Penisi (Steve Lemme).

Finale

Legacies (CW at 9) Season finale

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Lupita Nyong’o

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Colin Farrell, Marsai Martin, Billie Eilish