Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All (Netflix streaming) The comedian performs his second Netflix stand-up special, from the sold-out Toyota Center in Houston. (Anthony Nunez/Netflix)

Listings for Jan. 29.

(All times Eastern.)

The Flash (CW at 8) Sherloque tries to use a memory machine on Barry and Nora.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 8) A friendly barbecue takes an unexpected turn.

Chopped (Food at 9) The contestants take on a game-day challenge.

The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN at 9) Someone feels the wrath of Veronica’s anger.

Adam Ruins Everything (TruTV at 10) Adam claims that natural disasters are man-made.

Drunk History (Comedy at 10) A baseball-themed episode including Moses Fleetwood Walker, the 1919 Chicago White Sox World Series scandal and the women who inspired “A League of Their Own.”

Special

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2019 (CBS at 8) Viewers can vote on their favorite commercials during this countdown special.

Returning

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO at 10) Season 25.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Steven Yeun, Corey Rodrigues.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Matthew Broderick, Maddie Ziegler, Yo Gotti featuring Lil Baby.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chris Christie, Yvette Nicole Brown.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Viola Davis, Charles P. Pierce, Cypress Hill.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Regina Hall, Eugene Levy, Charlie Day.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Rosie O’Donnell, Nicolle Wallace, DaniLeigh, Brendan Buckley.