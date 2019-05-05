The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) Past bachelorettes reunite for the largest reunion in franchise history. Pictured from left, Desiree Siegfried, Emily Maynard-Johnson, Ashley Rosenbaum and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno. (John Fleenor/ABC)

Listings for May 6.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Abyss (Netflix streaming) Two people are brought back to life in new bodies after suffering accidents.

Chernobyl (HBO at 9) A five-part scripted series about the 1986 nuclear disaster. Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard and Emily Watson star.

State of the Union (Sundance at 10) A married couple heads to a bar before each of their counseling sessions.

Returning

The Best Thing I Ever Ate (Cooking at 9) Season 10.

Finales

The Resident (Fox at 8) Bell toys with the idea of selling the hospital, but Kit tries to stop him. Season finale.

Shadowhunters (Freeform at 8) Clary comes up with an idea that will merge the Shadowhunters and Downworlders. Series finale.

Man With a Plan (CBS at 8:30) Adam and Andi stage an intervention regarding Lowell and his relationship. Season finale.

Into the Badlands (AMC at 10) Pilgrim tries to take control and M.K. goes out for revenge on the Widow. Season finale.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Martin Short.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Retta, Andrew Bird.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Eddie Izzard.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Will Smith, Laurie Metcalf, Phil Hanley.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Common, Rachel Dratch, Maren Morris.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Diane Keaton, Samin Nosrat, YG featuring Tyga and Jon Z.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Keri Russell, Ana Gasteyer, Alex Brightman, Phillip “Fish” Fisher.