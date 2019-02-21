Chef's Table (Netflix streaming) The docuseries returns for Season 6 with profiles of four new chefs: Mashama Bailey, above, Dario Cecchini, Asma Khan and Sean Brock.

Listings for Feb. 22.

(All times Eastern.)

Specials

American Masters: Charley Pride: I’m Just Me (WMPT at 9:30) The life story of the country music star.

Tone Bell: Can’t Cancel This (Showtime at 10) Stand-up from the comedian.

Premieres

This Giant Beast That Is the Global Economy (Amazon Prime streaming) A comedic docuseries about the state of the world’s economy hosted by Kal Penn.

Paris Is Us (Netflix streaming) A young woman navigates love, her dizzying thoughts and unrest in France.

Workin’ Moms (Netflix streaming) Four new moms try to balance work with parenting after returning from maternity leave.

Suburra (Netflix streaming) A tense conflict erupts amid plans to convert a small town into a gambling hub. English subtitles.

Firebrand (Netflix streaming) A lawyer struggles to keep her past from affecting her job advocating for women in divorce cases. English subtitles.

The Photographer of Mauthausen (Netflix streaming) A concentration camp prisoner uses his job in the camp to steal the negatives of photos showing the atrocities that occurred there. Based on a true story. English subtitles.

Paddleton (Netflix streaming) Two neighbors form an unlikely friendship when one is given a terminal diagnosis.

Returning

The Big Family Cooking Showdown (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

Rebellion (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Legend, Hasan Minhaj.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Don Cheadle, Colin Quinn.