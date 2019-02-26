Whiskey Cavalier (ABC at 10) An FBI super-agent (Scott Foley) and his new partner (Lauren Cohan) lead a team of spies while also navigating their personal relationship. Premieres Wednesday night. (Larry D. Horricks/ABC)

Listings for Feb. 27.

(All times Eastern.)

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Erica, Barry and Adam aren’t thrilled when a relative comes to town.

Riverdale (CW at 8) Cheryl causes tension with Toni when she tries to threaten the Serpents.

Modern Family (ABC at 9) Cam and Mitch call for help regarding a new development with Lily.

Project Runway All Stars (Lifetime at 9) Asia Kate Dillon helps judge gender-neutral streetwear.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) The team investigates a serial killer.

Premieres

Gone (WGN at 9) A survivor of a child abduction joins forces with an FBI agent to track down predators and rescue victims.

Ministry of Evil: The Twisted Cult of Tony Alamo (Sundance at 11) A docuseries about the evangelical leader and his cult, which began in California in the late 1960s.

Special

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) Reunion Part 2.

Finale

Suits (USA at 10) The firm defends Harvey against Hardman. Season finale.

Late night

Conan (TBS at 11) Cedric the Entertainer.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (CBS at 11:35) Isla Fisher.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Angie Thomas.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jessica Chastain, Patton Oswalt, Gary Clark Jr.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Adam Carolla, Lauren Cohan, Maná.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Tyler Perry, Christina Hendricks, Astrid S, Jon Epcar.