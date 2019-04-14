Arrow (CW at 9) Laurel (Katie Cassidy) goes full black siren and begins a crime rampage while Felicity seeks help with her friend by enlisting Sara Lance, as the show moves to a new time. (Dean Buscher/The CW)

Listings for April 15.

(All times Eastern.)

Finales

America’s Hidden Stories (Smithsonian at 8) New evidence suggests that Benedict Arnold’s wife may have concocted his treasonous plan. Season finale.

Jesus: His Life (History at 8) The resurrected Jesus directs Peter to preach his gospel. Series finale.

Premieres

No Good Nick (Netflix streaming) A family has to deal with a distant relative who shows up on their doorstep — but she may not be who she claims to be.

Bargain Mansions (HGTV at 8) Home renovation expert Tamara Day restores huge old homes in need of repair.

Duff Takes the Cake (Food at 10) Famed baker Duff Goldman makes over-the-top creations.

Returning

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle (VH1 at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Cedric the Entertainer.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Cher, Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Micaela Diamond.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Molly Shannon, Gary Cole, Paul Simon, Trevor Noah.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Dax Shepard, Linda Cardellini, Weezer.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Max Minghella, Sean Paul + J Balvin.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Tracy Morgan, Willie Giest, Ingrid Andress.