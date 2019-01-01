Listings for Jan. 2.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

The Masked Singer (Fox at 9) Famous singers perform in disguise as the judges attempt to guess their true identity.

MythBusters Jr. (Science at 9) A teenage version of the hit show.

True Life/Now (MTV at 10) See where the people from the show about addictions are now.

Returning

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox at 8) Season 2.

Grown-ish (Freeform at 8) Season 2.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami (VH1 at 8) Season 2.

My 600-Lb. Life (TLC at 8) Season 7.

Black Ink Crew: Chicago (VH1 at 9) Season 5.

Moonshiners (Discovery at 9) Season 8.

Project Runway All Stars (Lifetime at 9) Season 7.

Homestead Rescue (Discovery at 10) Season 4.

Family by the Ton (TLC at 10) Season 2.

Midseason Premieres

Chicago Med (NBC at 8) A shooting injures April and leaves everyone shaken up.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Casey and Naomi encounter a fire in Casey’s apartment.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) The team investigates a carjacking that results in a murder.

Criminal Minds (CBS at 10) The team goes to Portland to investigate an abduction.