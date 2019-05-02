Listings for May 3.
(All times Eastern.)
Into the Dark: All That We Destroy (Hulu streaming) A Mother’s Day-themed episode of the holiday anthology series.
Tuca & Bertie (Netflix streaming) A new adult animated series from “BoJack Horseman’s” designer Lisa Hanawalt about two birds, voiced by Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong.
Undercover (Netflix streaming) Two agents go undercover as a couple vacationing at a campground to try to stop a drug lord.
The Last Summer (Netflix streaming) Recent high school graduates enjoy their final summer before college begins.
Dead to Me (Netflix streaming) A dark comedy about an unlikely friendship between two women who meet at a support group.
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (Netflix streaming) Zac Efron stars as Ted Bundy in this film about the serial killer.
Flinch (Netflix streaming) A game show where contestants have to try not to have physical reactions in various scenarios.
Emilio & Gloria Estefan: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song (WETA at 9) The duo are the first married couple and musician-songwriters of Hispanic descent to receive the award.
Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell (Adult Swim at 12) Season 4.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Craig Ferguson, James Taylor.
