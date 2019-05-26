Biography: Chris Farley — Anything for a Laugh (A&E at 9) The story of the famed comedian, from his “Saturday Night Live” origins to life as a comedy movie star. Premieres tonight. (George Pimentel/WireImage)

Listings for May 27.

(All times Eastern.)

The Bachelorette (ABC at 8) Hannah suffers a health scare, but one of the men comes to her aid.

Premieres

The Hot Zone (Nat Geo at 9) A TV series loosely based on Richard Preston’s best-selling 1994 nonfiction book about the first Ebola outbreak.

Dirty Mudder Truckers (Discovery at 9) Explore the underground truck racing world in central Florida.

Love in the Sun (Hallmark at 8) The creator of a dating app returns home and finds love again.

Documentary

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus: The Final Farewell (AXS at 8) Performers and producers share the impact the circus has had on their lives.

Specials

Rebecca Zahau: An ID Murder Mystery (ID at 9) The story of Max Shacknai, who died while under the care of his father’s girlfriend.

Colin Quinn: Red State Blue State (CNN at 9) A filmed version of Quinn’s recent off-Broadway show.

Meghan & Harry: Baby Fever (Lifetime at 10:30) Follow along with the royal couple as they prepare for their first child.

Historical Roasts (Netflix streaming) Comedians dress up in costume and roast figures from history, including Abe Lincoln and Freddie Mercury.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal (Lifetime at 8) A sequel to the hit 2018 Lifetime movie.