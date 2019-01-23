Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix streaming) Never-before-heard interviews with the serial killer, who murdered more than 30 women before being caught in 1978, premiere tonight.

Listings for Jan. 24.

(All times Eastern.)

Gotham (Fox at 8) Selina continues to seek revenge against Jeremiah.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) Meredith expresses concern over Link’s attitude toward a patient.

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount at 9) Mariah Carey Tribute: Jermaine Dupri vs. Darren Criss.

How To Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) Annalise tries to ensure Gabriel never finds out about his father.

Premieres

The Other Two (Comedy at 10:30) Two siblings find themselves left in the dust when their little brother becomes a star virtually overnight.

Returning

Siren (Freeform at 8) Season 2.

Broad City (Comedy at 10) Season 5.

Finale

The Good Place (NBC at 9:30) Season finale.

Midseason Premiere

Legacies (CW at 9) While searching for Landon, Hope and Alaric learn interesting information about him.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Bill Hader.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.).

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jada Pinkett Smith, Steve Coogan, Backstreet Boys.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Michael Moore, Ken Marino, Dermot Kennedy.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Chris Pine, Lena Headey, Kellen Erskine.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Neil Patrick Harris, Chelsea Peretti, Adam Newman.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ellie Kemper, Young the Giant, Venzella Joy.