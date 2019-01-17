Grace and Frankie(Netflix streaming) The show about two women (Lily Tomlin left, and Jane Fonda, right) who develop an unlikely friendship after their husbands leave them for one another returns for season 5. (Ali Goldstein/Netflix)

Listings for Jan. 18.

(All times Eastern.)

Dateline (NBC at 10) Andrea Canning reports on the allegations against singer R. Kelly.

Premieres

Butterfly (Hulu streaming) A coming-of-age story about Maxine, who was born a boy and transitions into a girl, and the issues it causes with her parents.

Close (Netflix streaming) Bodyguard Sam struggles to protect her client from attackers.

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix streaming) A Vice-produced documentary providing an inside look at the failed 2017 music festival. Hank Stuever’s review, C1.

Trigger Warning With Killer Mike (Netflix streaming) The rapper tests his ideas on social change.

Girl (Netflix streaming) A 15-year-old girl is born in the body of a boy and wants to become a ballerina.

Specials

Orphée et Eurydice from Lyric Opera of Chicago (WETA at 9) A popular opera from German composer Christoph Willibald Gluck about a Greek musician dealing with the death of his wife.

Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club (Showtime at 10) The comedian performs stand-up for the first time in more than 20 years.

Chris Distefano: Size 38 Waist (Comedy Central at 11) Stand-up from the comedian.

Returning

The Grand Tour (Prime streaming) Season 3.

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes (Netflix streaming) Season 3.

Marvel’s The Punisher (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

Late Night

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) John Kasich, Marshawn Lynch.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Elizabeth Banks, Sebastian Maniscalco, Martha Stewart.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) William H. Macy.