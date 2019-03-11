MasterChef Junior (Fox at 8) A new season brings a fresh batch of 24 junior cooks into the MasterChef kitchen. At left is contestant Tal with host/judge Gordon Ramsay on Tuesday night’s two-hour premiere.

Listings for March 12.

(All times Eastern.)

Hoarders (A&E at 8) A man in Alaska has to clean out his property, which includes over 100 cars.

Chopped (Food at 9) The chefs have to cook with gefilte fish and other surprise ingredients.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) The family waits for news about Kate’s pregnancy.

Schitt’s Creek (Pop at 10) David runs into an old colleague.

Special

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits (Netflix streaming) Stand-up from the comedian.

Premiere

Videos After Dark (ABC at 10) Bob Saget hosts this follow-up to “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” featuring videos that were deemed unsuitable for daytime television.

Returning

Terrace House: Opening New Doors (Netflix streaming) Season 6.

Finale

The Bachelor (ABC at 8) Colton’s journey comes to an end during this three-hour season finale, which includes the “After the Final Rose” portion.

Late night

Conan (TBS at 11) Timothy Olyphant.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Padma Lakshmi.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Keira Knightley, Jon Glaser, the Chainsmokers featuring 5 Seconds of Summer.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Turturro, Andrew Rannells, Robyn.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Colton Underwood, Walk the Moon.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Gordon Ramsay, Piper Perabo, Elle King.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Paul Giamatti, Jessica Walter, Allison Miller.