MasterChef Junior (Fox at 8) Host/judge Gordon Ramsay with contestant Che on Tuesday’s two-hour season finale episode of the cooking show for kids ages 8-13. (Greg Gayne/FOX)

Listings for June 4.

(All times Eastern.)

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Auditions continue.

Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 9) The Colburns face the loss of their father.

Chrisley Knows Best (USA at 10) Faye tries to change the way she speaks.

Finale

The Last O.G. (TBS at 10:30) Season finale.

Premieres

Jonas Brothers: Chasing Happiness (Prime streaming) After disbanding for six years, the boy band reunites for a comeback.

The Oslo Killing (Sundance streaming) A true-crime miniseries about a woman who tries to figure out the truth behind her mother’s murder in 1974.

The Radkes (USA at 11) An unscripted sitcom about a family living in a small town in Texas.

Returning

Dance Moms (Lifetime at 8) Season 8.

Black Ink Crew: Chicago (VH1 at 8) Season 5 returns.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Chelsea Handler, Rhys Nicholson.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Amber Scorah.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Emma Thompson, Adam Scott.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, Jessica Chastain, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Aloe Blacc.