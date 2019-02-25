Mexican Dynasties (Bravo at 10) The new reality show following wealthy Mexican families premieres Tuesday night. Pictured are the Allendes — from left, Adan, Mari, Fernando, Elan and Jenny. (Tommy Garcia/Bravo)

Listings for Feb. 26.

(All times Eastern.)

American Housewife (ABC at 8) Taylor gets Oliver to help her without him knowing.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 8) Mariana forms a club for women in tech to cope with office sexism.

Black-ish (ABC at 9) Dre is angered when he hears about the pathetic Black History Month lesson that Jack and Diane got in school.

Chopped (Food at 9) The chefs compete in a Bavarian-themed competition.

Splitting Up Together (ABC at 9:30) Mae and Mason try to force a confession out of Lena.

Teachers (TV Land at 10) Three women compete for two spots in Ms. Bennigan’s wedding party.

Returning

World of Dance (NBC at 9) Season 3

Finale

The Gifted (Fox at 9) Reed tries to control his powers, but it’s proving to be a challenge without enough of the serum. Season finale.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Deon Cole

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Jenna Fischer

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) John Legend

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Tyler Perry, Sarah Hyland, Weezer

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Chloë Grace Moretz, Steve Ballmer, Lauren Daigle

Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Patton Oswalt, Heidi Gardner, Elle King, Jon Epcar