Listings for Feb. 26.
(All times Eastern.)
American Housewife (ABC at 8) Taylor gets Oliver to help her without him knowing.
Good Trouble (Freeform at 8) Mariana forms a club for women in tech to cope with office sexism.
Black-ish (ABC at 9) Dre is angered when he hears about the pathetic Black History Month lesson that Jack and Diane got in school.
Chopped (Food at 9) The chefs compete in a Bavarian-themed competition.
Splitting Up Together (ABC at 9:30) Mae and Mason try to force a confession out of Lena.
Teachers (TV Land at 10) Three women compete for two spots in Ms. Bennigan’s wedding party.
World of Dance (NBC at 9) Season 3
The Gifted (Fox at 9) Reed tries to control his powers, but it’s proving to be a challenge without enough of the serum. Season finale.
Conan (TBS at 11) Deon Cole
Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Jenna Fischer
Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) John Legend
Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Tyler Perry, Sarah Hyland, Weezer
Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Chloë Grace Moretz, Steve Ballmer, Lauren Daigle
Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Patton Oswalt, Heidi Gardner, Elle King, Jon Epcar
