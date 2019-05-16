Listings for May 17.
(All times Eastern.)
1994 (Netflix streaming) Archival footage looks at Mexican politics that year, including the assassination of presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio.
It’s Bruno (Netflix streaming) A comedy series about a man and his dog living in Brooklyn.
Catch-22 (Hulu streaming) A television adaptation of the novel, starring George Clooney, Christopher Abbott and more. See Hank Stuever’s review at wapo.st/catch22hulu.
Nature’s Strangest Mysteries: Solved (Animal Planet at 8) Explore bizarre occurrences and what causes them.
The Blacklist (NBC at 8) Liz and the task force try to prevent a potentially diaster.
Hawaii Five-O (CBS at 10) A visitor at headquarters threatens McGarrett and the team.
Meghan and Harry Plus One (CBS at 8) A look into the royal couple’s first year of marriage and life as new parents.
No Exit! (CBS at 9) A special focused on the history of transportation hosted by Jane Pauley.
Brendan Schaub: You’d Be Surprised (Showtime at 10) The first stand-up special from the podcast host and former footballer and retired mixed-martial-arts fighter.
White Gold (Netflix streaming) Season 2.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Gabrielle Union, DJ Khaled.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Olivia Wilde, Scott Pelley.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ryan Seacrest, Celeste Barber, Slipknot.