Nailed It! (Netflix streaming) The amateur baking show, co-hosted by comedian Nicole Byer (left) and pastry chef Jacques Torres, returns today for Season 3. Also pictured: contestant Emily Cook. (Adam Rose/Netflix)

Listings for May 17.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

1994 (Netflix streaming) Archival footage looks at Mexican politics that year, including the assassination of presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio.

It’s Bruno (Netflix streaming) A comedy series about a man and his dog living in Brooklyn.

Catch-22 (Hulu streaming) A television adaptation of the novel, starring George Clooney, Christopher Abbott and more. See Hank Stuever’s review at wapo.st/catch22hulu.

Nature’s Strangest Mysteries: Solved (Animal Planet at 8) Explore bizarre occurrences and what causes them.

Season Finales

The Blacklist (NBC at 8) Liz and the task force try to prevent a potentially diaster.

Hawaii Five-O (CBS at 10) A visitor at headquarters threatens McGarrett and the team.

Specials

Meghan and Harry Plus One (CBS at 8) A look into the royal couple’s first year of marriage and life as new parents.

No Exit! (CBS at 9) A special focused on the history of transportation hosted by Jane Pauley.

Brendan Schaub: You’d Be Surprised (Showtime at 10) The first stand-up special from the podcast host and former footballer and retired mixed-martial-arts fighter.

Returning

White Gold (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Gabrielle Union, DJ Khaled.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Olivia Wilde, Scott Pelley.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ryan Seacrest, Celeste Barber, Slipknot.