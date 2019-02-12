Paranormal Caught on Camera (Travel at 10) Experts analyze video footage taken by amateur ghost hunters and try to figure out what is real and what is fake. Series premiere tonight. (Travel Channel/Travel Channel)

Listings for Feb. 13.

(All times Eastern.)

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Adam and Murray try to get out of their Valentine’s Day dinner plan.

Project Runway All Stars (Lifetime at 9) Andrew Rannells and Anna Camp guest judge.

Schitt’s Creek (Pop at 10) Johnny sits Stevie down for a conversation about her workplace behavior.

You’re the Worst (FXX at 10) Jimmy gives Gretchen a unique gift.

Premiere

Weird City (YouTube streaming) A sci-fi comedy co-created by Jordan Peele and Charlie Sanders.

Finales

Celebrity Big Brother (CBS at 9) Season 2 finale.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) The women try to get Teresa to ditch Danielle. Season finale.

Special

Amazing Pigs (Smithsonian at 8) A one-hour special dispels stereotypes and provides a deep look at the highly intelligent species, and how pigs vary around the world.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jay Baruchel.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) RaMell Ross.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Adam Devine.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Steve Martin, Martin Short, Tim Tebow, Avril Lavigne.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Trevor Noah, Natasha Lyonne, the Marcus King Band.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Rothe, Josh Groban.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Courteney Cox, Nick Kroll, Betty Who.

Tonight Show/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Will Forte, Second Chance Theatre.