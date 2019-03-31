Penn & Teller: Fool Us(CW at 9) The magician duo returns for a special April Fools Us Day episode during which they prank Chris Hardwick of “Talking Dead.” Pictured: Penn Jillette, left, and Teller. (JACOB KEPLER/THE CW)

Listings for April 1.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access) Jordan Peele hosts this third revival of Rod Serling’s anthology series. See Hank Stuever’s review on C1.

Cannon Busters (Netflix streaming) A friendship droid hunts for his best friend, who also is the heir to a kingdom. Anime.

Ultraman (Netflix streaming) The son of a dead hero takes on the challenge of protecting the earth from aliens. Anime.

Into the Dark: I’m Just F*cking With You (Hulu streaming) The horror anthology’s April Fools’ Day episode.

Special

Lisa Marie Presley: Fortune Fight (Reelz at 10) Media experts and attorneys Danielle and Andy Mayoras examine how Elvis’s only child has struggled to maintain her inheritance.

Returning

Street Outlaws (Discovery at 9) Season 13.

Midseason Premiere

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) The legends travel to Mexico City in 1961. New time slot.

Escaping Polygamy (Lifetime at 10) A special four-week event kicks off.

Late Night

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Tracy Morgan, Maisie Williams, Patrick Mahomes, the Zombies.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Nathan Lane, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, the Killers.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Rachel Bloom, Christopher Meloni, Rita Wilson.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Steve Martin, Susan Kelechi Watson, Aaron Comess.