The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) Reunion special. From left, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, host Andy Cohen, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin.

Listings for Feb. 20.

(All times Eastern.)

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Adam and Johnny compete against one another for head of the Highlander Club at school.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox at 8) Ramsay helps the staff of Los Toros, an old Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles, CA.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) The firehouse lockbox goes missing, forcing the crew to call for police help.

Suits (USA at 10) Samantha helps Louis in his quest for justice.

You’re the Worst (FXX at 10) Gretchen and Jimmy make new friends.

Returning

Survivor (CBS at 8) Season 38.

Documentary Now! (IFC at 10) Season 3.

Premiere

Naked Mole Rats (Smithsonian at 8) Learn about the animal’s amazing traits, such as their long lifespans, in­cred­ibly high pain tolerances and freakishly strong immune systems.

Late Night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) Sen. Kamala Harris.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Mark Duplass.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Daveed Diggs, Mo Amer.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Reba McEntire, Margaret Brennan, Colin Quinn.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kate Walsh, Stephen Merchant, Natalie Prass.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Natasha Lyonne, Donny Deutsch, Drew Tarver, Helene Yorke, Jeff Friedl.