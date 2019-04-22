Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 9) Liz (Jeanine Mason, above) has a dangerous encounter and Kyle has a breakdown after learning a dark family secret on tonight’s season finale. (Ursula Coyote/The CW)

Listings for April 23.

(All times Eastern.)

The Bold Type (Freeform at 8) Kat decides to volunteer for her councilman’s opponent while Jane prepares to have her eggs extracted.

MasterChef Junior (Fox at 8) The Kidz Bop crew shows up and puts a twist on the mystery-box challenge.

Chopped (Food at 9) The contestants have to make dishes from ingredients picked out by viewers.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) The hospital employees try to save the life of a cop who was injured while on duty.

Special

Boss: The Black Experience in Business (WETA at 8; WMPT at 8:30) A documentary directed by Stanley Nelson that sheds light on the important part African Americans have played in our growing economy.

Premieres

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Netflix streaming) A comedy sketch series featuring guests such as Andy Samberg and Sam Richardson.

1969 (ABC at 10) A six-part docuseries about the year that helped shape American history.

Finale

Being Mary Jane (BET at 8) A two-hour TV movie wraps up the series.

Late Night

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Ben Feldman.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:35) Dr. Phil McGraw, Sophia Bush, Maggie Rogers, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins.