Street Food (Netflix streaming) A new travel series from the creators of Chef’s Table, focusing on street vendors in nine Asian countries, premieres tonight. Pictured: Yoonsun Cho in Seoul. (Jisang Chung/Netflix)

Listings for April 26.

(All times Eastern.)

Dynasty (CW at 8) Fallon tries to play up a misconception about Liam in order to promote his book sales.

MacGyver (CBS at 8) The Phoenix team tracks down two American tourists who go missing.

The Blacklist (NBC at 9) Katarina Rostova tries to dodge the people attempting to hunt her down.

Proven Innocent (Fox at 9) The team deals with a case involving a mother serving a life sentence for accidentally killing her child.

Hawaii Five-O (CBS at 9) Adam tries to get to the bottom of the murder of an FBI agent who was undercover.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Someone who killed a policeman becomes eligible for parole, causing a problem for Frank.

Premieres

Chambers (Netflix streaming) A heart transplant recipient begins having sinister experiences.

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads (Netflix streaming) The dark story behind famed blues artist Robert Johnson.

Yankee (Netflix streaming) An American gets involved in drug trafficking in Mexico while on the run.

Returning

The Protector (Netflix streaming) Season 2.