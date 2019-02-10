Studio 54 (A&E at 10:01) This documentary about the legendary Manhattan club founded by Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager, which ruled New York’s social scene between 1978 and 1980, premieres Monday. (A&E Network)

Listings for Feb. 11.

(All times Eastern.)

The Bachelor (ABC at 8) The remaining girls travel to Vietnam with Colton.

The Resident (Fox at 8) Conrad tries to surprise Nic with an extravagant Valentine’s Day plan, but it goes awry.

Man With a Plan (CBS at 8:30) Adam and Andi try to keep their fight at the office from coming home with them.

American Pickers (History at 9) The team goes on a hunt for presidential goods.

Black Lightning (CW at 9) Anissa discovers something shocking.

Premiere

Flavorful Origins (Netflix streaming) A look inside the flavors, people and culture surrounding Chaoshan cuisine.

Returning

Delicious (Acorn streaming) Season 3.

Counting On (TLC at 9) Season 9.

Midseason premiere

American Dad (TBS at 10) Season 13.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Nikki Glaser.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Phoebe Robinson.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Adam Sandler, Stephen Merchant, Metro Boomin featuring Gunna.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Oliver, BLACKPINK.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Steve Harvey, Adam DeVine, Leon Bridges.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kelsey Grammer, Jay Baruchel, Alessia Cara.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Debra Messing, Henry Louis Gates Jr., the Prom.