Summer House(Bravo at 10) The reality show returns for Season 3. From left, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Jordan Verroi, Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera and Hannah Berner.

Listings for March 4.

(All times Eastern.)

Documentary

America’s Hidden Stories (Smithsonian at 8) A team uncovers secrets from throughout our nation’s history.

Returning

Fear the Woods (Travel at 8) Midseason premiere.

Special

Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland (HBO at 10) Oprah interviews James Safechuck and Wade Robson after the second part of the Michael Jackson documentary concludes.

Premiere

Paranormal 911 (Travel at 9) True stories of emergency responders who find themselves responding to paranormal situations.

Finale

Murdoch Mysteries (CBC/City at 8) Season finale.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Deon Cole.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) America Ferrera.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) A look back at the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Julianne Moore, Thomas Lennon, Bebe Rexha.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Brie Larson, Ben McKenzie, Tierra Whack.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, Lior Suchard.