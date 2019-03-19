The Act (Hulu streaming) A new series about Dee Dee Blanchard (Patricia Arquette), an abusive mother who faked the illness of her daughter, Gypsy Rose Blanchard (Joey King). (Brownie Harris/Hulu)

Listings for March 20.

(All times Eastern.)

Empire (Fox at 8) Lucious and Cookie hire someone to track down the stolen money while trying to save their label’s reputation.

Project Runway All Stars (Lifetime at 8:30) Marie Claire’s editor in chief, Anne Fulenwider, judges.

Modern Family (ABC at 9) Phil tries to prove his masculinity to Luke and Dylan.

Premiere

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (Freeform at 8) A spinoff from the hit show about a high-stress town in Oregon where a murder occurs.

Special

Bublé! (NBC at 10) The seventh musical special from top talent Michael Bublé.

Returning

Step Up: High Water (YouTube streaming) Season 2.

Finale

All American (CW at 9) Spencer gets help from an unexpected person. Season finale.

Midseason Premiere

SEAL Team (CBS at 10) The team gets involved with a covert and dangerous mission in the Congo.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) John Mulaney.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Lisa Rinna.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Rep. Will Hurd.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Armie Hammer, Jemaine Clement, ScHoolboy Q.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Paul Giamatti, Sen. Doug Jones, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Rob Lowe, Joey King, Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) David Boreanaz, Cam Newton, Daddy Yankee.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amy Schumer, Natalie Morales, PUP.