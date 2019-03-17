Listings for March 18.

(All times Eastern.)

The Resident (Fox at 8) Nic and Conrad must choose which patient to save and which to sacrifice.

Man With a Plan (CBS at 8:30) Adam and Andi try to get a night away for themselves.

American Dad (TBS at 10) Steve attends an all-girls boarding school much to his surprise.

Midseason Premiere

9-1-1 (Fox at 9) Bobby meets Athena’s parents and Maddie tries to end her relationship once and for all.

Finale

Black Lightning (ABC at 9) Lynn has a final battle with Dr. Jace. Season 2 finale.

Premieres

The DL Hughley Show (TV One at 11) A new nighttime talk show from the comedian/actor.

The Fix (ABC at 10) A new legal drama about an attorney who finds herself lured back into the legal world when a high-profile case jerks her from her

Returning

Spring Baking Championship (Food at 9) Season 5.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Ray Romano.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 1) Cole Sprouse, Haley Lu Richardson.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Gov. Jay Inslee.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jordan Peele, Malcolm Gladwell, Marlon du Toit, Sharon Van Etten.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Lupita Nyong’o, Vicky Ward, Karen O & Danger Mouse.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Mandy Moore, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Dean Lewis.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Adam Scott, Taron Egerton, Miles Kane.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Oscar Isaac, Winston Duke, Emily King.