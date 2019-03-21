The OA (Netflix streamng) The sci-fi series returns for Season 2 nearly three years after premiering on the streaming network. Pictured: Brit Marling as OA. (Nicola Goode/Netflix)

Listings for March 22.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Crime Diaries: The Candidate (Netflix streaming) A series based on the death of Mexican presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio in 1994.

Selling Sunset (Netflix streaming) A reality show centered around the Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate team, in Los Angeles.

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre (Netflix streaming) A surviving member of the band tries to piece together what happened.

The Dirt (Netflix streaming)

A biopic based on Mötley Crüe and the band’s best-selling autobiography of the same name.

Mirage (Netflix streaming)

A woman manages to save a boy’s life, but it results in the death of her own daughter.

Delhi Crime (Netflix streaming) Police search for the perpetrators of a gang rape. Based on the 2012 bus case of 23-year-old Jyoti Singh.

Nightmare Tenant (Lifetime Movies at 8) Carol rents out her extra room to someone who she thinks is a perfect match, but the truth is a different story.

Returning

Cardinal (Hulu streaming) Season 3.

Special

Hunt for the Giant Squid (Nat Geo Wild at 10) Scientists investigate the elusive animal.

Late Night

Real Time/Maher (HBO at 10) Irshad Manji, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Evelyn Farkas, Kristen Soltis Anderson, Larry Charles.

Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Norman Reedus, Ilana Glazer, Mikaela Shiffrin, James Veitch.