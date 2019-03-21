Listings for March 22.
(All times Eastern.)
Crime Diaries: The Candidate (Netflix streaming) A series based on the death of Mexican presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio in 1994.
Selling Sunset (Netflix streaming) A reality show centered around the Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate team, in Los Angeles.
ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre (Netflix streaming) A surviving member of the band tries to piece together what happened.
The Dirt (Netflix streaming)
A biopic based on Mötley Crüe and the band’s best-selling autobiography of the same name.
Mirage (Netflix streaming)
A woman manages to save a boy’s life, but it results in the death of her own daughter.
Delhi Crime (Netflix streaming) Police search for the perpetrators of a gang rape. Based on the 2012 bus case of 23-year-old Jyoti Singh.
Nightmare Tenant (Lifetime Movies at 8) Carol rents out her extra room to someone who she thinks is a perfect match, but the truth is a different story.
Cardinal (Hulu streaming) Season 3.
Hunt for the Giant Squid (Nat Geo Wild at 10) Scientists investigate the elusive animal.
Real Time/Maher (HBO at 10) Irshad Manji, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Evelyn Farkas, Kristen Soltis Anderson, Larry Charles.
Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Norman Reedus, Ilana Glazer, Mikaela Shiffrin, James Veitch.
—