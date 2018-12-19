Timeless (NBC at 8) Lucy (Abigail Spencer), Wyatt (Matt Lanter, R) and the rest of the team make a final attempt to stop Rittenhouse forever on the finale of the recently-canceled series. Also pictured: Malcolm Barrett, C.

Listings for Dec. 20.

(All times Eastern.)

Botched (E! at 9) The doctors operate on two patients, doing one enlargement and one reduction.

Floribama Shore (MTV at 9) The crew takes a trip to Mexico, but Kortni isn’t willing to drop the drama.

Top Chef (Bravo at 9) Richard Blais and Brooke Williamson give the contestants a white elephant Quickfire challenge.

Returning

Ex on the Beach (MTV at 8) Season 2.

Finale

Baroness von Sketch Show (IFC at 12:30 a.m.) An unwanted holiday gift comes in the form of bad bangs. Season finale.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Mo Amer.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Felicity Jones, Jimmy Carr, Bebe Rexha.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John C. Reilly, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.).

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Beastie Boys, Jonathan Van Ness, Mitski.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Will Ferrell, RuPaul, She & Him.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Quinn, Richard Danielson.