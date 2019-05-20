Listings for May 21.

(All times Eastern.)

The Bold Type (Freeform at 8) Kat seeks justice on social media after she is racially profiled.

Chopped (Food at 9) A bacon, burger and beer-themed episode.

The 100 (CW at 9) Clarke tries to make up for her past.

Season Finales

American Housewife (ABC at 8) Katie leaves the family to make them realize how much they need her after she feels unappreciated.

NCIS (CBS at 8) Former FBI agent Tobias Fornell asks Gibbs to take any actions necessary to stop the drug trade in their area.

Black-ish (ABC at 9) Dre and Bow try to get Junior to finish college and earn his degree.

The Voice (NBC at 9) A new winner is announced on the live finale episode.

Premieres

Executed With Deborah Norville (Reelz at 9) Take a deeper look into death penalty cases from the D.C. Sniper John Allen Muhammad to Aileen Wuornos.

Blood & Treasure (CBS at 9) An antiquities expert and an art thief join forces to try to stop a terrorist.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Jake Tapper.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Ava DuVernay.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kevin Hart, Beanie Feldstein, Mabel.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Howard Stern, the National.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Will Smith, Elizabeth Banks, Jakob Dylan and Jade Castrinos.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Bryan Cranston, Eric Stonestreet, Chromeo, Sebastian Thomson.