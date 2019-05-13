Listings for May 14.

(All times Eastern.)

Premiere

Revisions (Netflix streaming) A new anime series in which a group of high schoolers fight a cyborg race.

Special

Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate (Netflix streaming) A comedy event featuring Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, Snoop Dogg and others.

Returning

Good Bones (HGTV at 9) Season 4.

Season Finales

The Flash (CW at 8) Barry and Reverse Flash battle.

FBI (CBS at 9) A woman who knows something about Maggie’s husband’s death is held captive.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) The team tries to track down the person who is releasing information to Apollyon.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Reynolds takes a step in his relationship, and Sharpe tries to help Max.

Late Night

Busy Tonight (E! at 11) Chelsea Handler.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) “What in the World?”: Outrageous news stories from around the world.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jeff Daniels, Maluma.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Gayle King, Anthony Mason, Tony Dokoupil, Pete Holmes, the National.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Lily Collins, Charles Melton, NCT 127.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Bill Hader, Kathryn Newton, Johnny Radelat.