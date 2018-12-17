Take Back the Harbor (Discovery at 8) A documentary about high school students working to restore the oyster population off of Governors Island in the New York Harbor premieres tonight. (DISCOVERY CHANNEL)

Listings for Dec. 18.

(All times Eastern.)

Specials

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable (Netflix streaming) The comedian and talk-show host returns for her first stand-up special since 2003.

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2018 (CW at 8) The celebration of the most festive TV advertisements returns for another year.

Greatest Holiday Video Countdown (CW at 9) The Hoderness family, who made the viral “Christmas Jammies” video, hosts this look at holiday greetings from around the world.

The Challenge (MTV at 9) CT gets married. Part 2 of the special.

Finales

The Voice (NBC at 8) The top four contestants perform for the last time on Part 1 of the Season 15 finale.

Below Deck (Bravo at 9) Laura and Kate get into a loud feud during the season finale.

Ink Master (Paramount at 10) One artist takes home the title of Season 11 winner.

Returning

Terrace House: Opening New Doors (Netflix streaming) Season 5.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Pusha T.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michelle Obama.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Emily Blunt, Sen. Jeff Flake, St. Paul & the Broken Bones.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) John Cena, Eiza González, Skylar Grey.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Connie Britton, Gwen Stefani, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amy Adams, Stephan James, Pusha T, Richard Danielson.