The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story (ABC at 8) A documentary about the band and how they’ve found new life through their new regular frontman, Adam Lambert (pictured left with Brian May.) (Neal Preston/Miracle Productions)

Listings for April 29.

(All times Eastern.)

The Resident (Fox at 8 p.m.) Bell sees a lottery winner who is admitted to the hospital as a potential solution to financial issues.

The Voice (NBC at 8) The top 24 contestants perform live.

Man With a Plan (CBS at 8:30) Adam comes up with a way to deal with Andi’s sister when she comes to visit.

Arrow (CW at 9) Team Arrow’s plan to meet with Roy Harper to try to stop an attack on the city goes awry.

9-1-1 (Fox at 9) Bobby Nash looks to create a new life for himself in Los Angeles after suffering through a loss.

The Enemy Within (NBC at 10) After CIA contractors are murdered, Keaton and Co. unravel dark secrets.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull worries that the jury will be swayed in a murder trial involving a young heir.

Premiere

Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries (Acorn streaming) Peregrine Fisher solves crimes as a private detective in 1960s Australia.

Documentary

Korea: The Never-Ending War (WETA at 9) How the conflict continues to be relevant in today’s world. Narrated by Korean American actor John Cho.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Nore Davis.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Pete Buttigieg.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Martin Short.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kate McKinnon, Noah Centineo, Mac DeMarco.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Seth Rogen, Ronda Rousey, Jessica Yellin.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Josh Brolin, Olivia Holt, G-Eazy featuring Blueface and ALLBLACK.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Dax Shepard, Jodie Comer, Avril Lavigne.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Glenn Howerton, Desi Lydic, Craig Finn, Valerie Franco.