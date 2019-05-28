The InBetween (NBC at 10) A medium (Cassie Bedford, played by Harriet Dyer) uses her visions to help solve crimes as a partner of the Seattle police department. Premieres Wednesday.

Listings for May 29.

(All times Eastern.)

Jane the Virgin (CW at 9) Jane tries to find time to work on her novel and her script for the network.

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) The group travels to Miami and the drama follows.

Wahlburgers (A&E at 9) Donnie breaks ground on a new location.

Premieres

Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV at 9) Drew and Jonathan Scott help people transform their homes into ones they have always dreamed of.

Light Falls (WMPT at 10) A theatrical piece during which physicist Brian Greene explains how Albert Einstein came up with the theory of relativity.

Documentary

State of Pride (YouTube Originals streaming) In honor of 50 years since the Stonewall riots, Raymond Braun provides a look at the experiences of LGBTQ+ people in various communities.

Returning

MasterChef (Fox at 8) Season 17.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) Season 11.

NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget (CBS at 9) Season 3.

Archer (FXX at 10) Season 10.

Finale

Happy! (Syfy at 10) Sax, Amanda and Happy try to save Hailey on tonight’s Season 2 finale.

Special

The Challenge (MTV at 9) Season 33 reunion.