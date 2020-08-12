The show will include “vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects,” Netflix said, with guest performers taking part in short interviews, sketches and “more shenanigans.”
In her early Trump satiric video, “How to Medical,” an expressive Cooper silently mouthed along to the president’s musings about the possibilities of sunlight and disinfectant as coronavirus antidotes.
Cooper’s comedic how-to books include “100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings” and “How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.”
